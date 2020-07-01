Three new Ford Racing Ranger pickup accessory packages debut

Ford has announced a trio of new Ford Performance accessory packages for the mid-size Ranger pickup. The accessory packages add off-road capability and style for owners who like outdoor adventures. The accessory packages include an off-road leveling kit, FOX Shocks, and new 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels.

The Ford Performance Level 1 package includes the off-road leveling kit, FOX 2.0 shocks, Dyno Gray wheels, and bedside graphics for $2,495 before installation. The Level 2 package includes all of the content from Level 1 along with a Ford Performance engine calibration that bumps power to 315 hp and torque to 370 pound-feet of torque.

The package also includes BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires, Rigid off-road fog light kit, blue tow hooks, and a Ford Performance stainless license plate. That kit costs $4495 before installation. The Level 3 kit features all the content from the other two packages along with red tow hooks, Rigid 40-inch LED light bar, Ford Performance but ARB winch-capable bumper, Ford Performance chase rack, and a Ford performance sport exhaust for $8995. Level 1 and 2 packages will be available in August with the Level 3 landing next summer.

