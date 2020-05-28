Those Who Remain now available on PC, Xbox and PS4

The highly anticipated, story driven, first person, psychological thriller game Those Who Remain has launched today on Xbox, PC and PlayStation 4. Developed by the same studio Camel 101 players will need to explore two interconnected dimensions, “as you move between Dormont and a strange alternate reality to solve thought-provoking puzzles and unlock the mysteries held within the dark”.

“As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check and survive the night in this story-driven first-person psychological-thriller.”

“Whispers of disappearances carry through the town as a burgeoning, uneasy and irrational fear begins to spread and darkness comes to be an unwelcome reflection to Those Who Remain. Some mistakes should never happen, not when your life is complete – and yet they do. Edward had the good life, a beautiful wife and the perfect little girl, yet finds himself several whiskeys down and driving through the night of Dormont to end his secret affair – in a bid to fix his mistakes.

As Edward pulls into the Golden Oak Motel, he is unaware just how much this night will change his life… The horrors and darkness that thrive in the corner of every eye are torn loose…

Those Who Remain places you in an up-close, psychological horror story set in the sleepy town of Dormont – a town in a spiralling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of the Citizens who reside. Confront the uncomfortable horrors reflected by the darkness and survive the night of Dormont as Edward is confronted with a test of his sanity, morality and the shadows of evil that lurks below.”

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

