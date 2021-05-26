This is why you should upgrade to iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6

Apple recently released iOS 14.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 for the iPad, the updates come some new features, performance improvements and also some bug fixes.

There are also a number of important security updates in these releases and this includes some vulnerabilities that need to be addressed related to malicious audio files that could be exploited by hackers.

These can affect the iPhone 6S or later, all models of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 2 and above, the iPad 5th generation, iPad Mini 4 and later and the iPod Touch 7th generation.

It is recommended that you update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 14.6, you can do this on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

You can see full details on all of the security vulnerabilities over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

