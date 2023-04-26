This is the new Mercedes E-Class

Mercedes Benz has unveiled its latest sedan, the new 2023 Mercedes E-Class, the car comes with a new design and a wide range of new features, and the latest Mercedes Benz technology.

there will be two models of the new E-Class at launch, the E 350 4MATIC with 255 horsepower and the E450 4MATIC which comes with 375 horsepower, you can see more details below.

The new E-Class has the proportions of a classic three-box sedan: the short front overhang and long hood are followed by a greenhouse which is set well back. The “cab-backward” design is rounded off by the well-proportioned rear overhang.

A black panel connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The three-dimensionally designed radiator grille is a progressive design. The new E-Class has high-performance LED headlamps as standard. As an optional extra, DIGITAL LIGHT is available without and with a projection function. All headlamp variants offer a distinctive day and night design. As a typical feature of the brand, the daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow. Powerdomes accentuate the bonnet.

The side view shows off the harmonious proportions and the distinctive “cab-backward” design. The flush-fitting door handles familiar from the luxury Mercedes-Benz models are standard. The two separate character lines on the side emphasize the car’s sporty character.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes E-Class sedan over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more information on how much it will cost, we will let you know.

Source Mercedes Benz





