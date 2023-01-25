This is the new BMW M3 CS

BMW has unveiled a new version of their M3, the BMW M3 CS, and the cat comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine that produces 550 horsepower (405 kW).

The BMW M3 CS features an eight-speed BMW M Steptronic transmission and the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (100 to 100 km/h) of just 3.4 seconds.

These carefully tailored modifications reflect the unwavering focus on achieving high rev speeds and maximum power delivery with the engine in the new BMW M3 CS. The unit’s considerable upgrade potential paved the way for a 30 kW/40 hp hike in peak output compared with the BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 10.1 – 10.0 l/100 km [28.0 – 28.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 230 – 228 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures for the NEDC cycle: – ), resulting in 405 kW/550 hp. This increase in power was achieved courtesy of targeted revisions to the engine’s M TwinPower Turbo technology and required no concessions in terms of stability or durability. The adjustments primarily involved raising the maximum charge pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers from 1.7 to 2.1 bar and making some model-specific tweaks to the engine management.

In addition, a specially designed engine mounting with increased spring rates creates an extremely rigid connection between the power unit and the vehicle’s structure. A press of the accelerator is therefore greeted by even sharper engine response and direct transmission of its power to the drivetrain. The engine in the new BMW M3 CS puts peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) on tap from just 2,750 rpm and sustains it all the way to 5,950 rpm. It generates maximum output at 6,250 rpm and tops out at 7,200 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M3 CS over at BMW at the link below, the first customer deliveries will start in March.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals