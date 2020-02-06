This is the 2020 Ford GT

Ford has announced that it is launching an update version of its GT supercar, the 2020 Ford GT and the car will get a number of upgrades over the original GT, the car will come with an impressive 660 horsepower.

The new Ford GT will come with a choice of appearances including a full exposed carbon fiber body and also restyles Gulf racing heritage, both versions can be seen in the photos below and above.

Much of the 2020 Ford GT’s advancements are a result of Ford’s continuous technological innovation, especially GT’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost® twin-turbo V6.

“Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief program engineer. “GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation, and as we know from the 1966 Le Mans through today, that means constantly raising our game for our customers as well as earning the checkered flag.”

