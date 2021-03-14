Thinking Egg II reminds you to slow down

If you are looking for a small reminder to slow down you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Thinking Egg II. Specifically designed to help you regain your true balance. Measuring 17mm wide and 23.38mm tall, the Thinking Egg has been ergonomically designed to feel great in your hands while being extremely portable and is available in four natural materials offering different specific properties.

Crystal Quartz for energy, Tigers Eye for courage, Sandstone for clarity and finally Damascus Steel for refinement. “We encourage customers to choose the Thinking Egg/s they can relate to most based on their specific metaphysical qualities.” Say the develop and team at Orijin Design based in Vancouver Canada and responsible for creating the unique Thinking Egg.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $13 or £10 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Thinking Egg campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Thinking Egg meditation and focus aid project watch the promotional video below.

“We found that many people -including ourselves- wear our overstimulation as a badge of honor; The more we do, the “better”. We want to steer away from that socially constructed mindset and wanted to create a tool to help remind us to slow things down, be more mindful, present, and overall more aware in our day-to-day.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“For centuries and throughout different cultures around the globe, the egg has symbolized life, wealth, and promise. Our goal was to use natural materials that can work in harmony with the egg’s simple yet captivating symbology and design.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the meditation and focus aid, jump over to the official Thinking Egg crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals