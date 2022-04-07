World’s first thermal monocular with rangefinder

TNV10 has created the world’s first thermal monocular complete with rangefinder and IP 65 rating, allowing it to be used in temperatures from -22 to 140°F. The small compact thermal monocular has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already raised twice its required pledge goal with still 49 days remaining.

Fitted with a rechargeable battery and offering an infrared resolution of 256 x 192 pixels the monocular provides users with five different color pallets and includes video output. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $699 or £535 (depending on current exchange rates).

Thermal monocular with rangefinder

“Need a crystal clear view? You can connect TNV10 to a 4.5-inch HD screen which has specific unit for digital signal processing and professional LED display, with advantages of High Brightness, Low Power Consumption and High Stability. It supports 4K AV/HDMI input/output, stereo audio output (via earphone), and it is suitable for various scenarios with compact size, easy operation, ultimate portability and high compatibility.”

If the TNV10 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the TNV10 thermal monocular project watch the promotional video below.

” TNV10 can be connected to an external laser distance finder for a higher accuracy. Once you connect the devices press the “zoom in” key for 1 second and the display will show you the distance from the targeted objects. This way you can position your targets more precisely. Advanced features include focus assist, image flip, histogram, center marker, safe frame, monochrome display, image freeze, etc, which make it an ideal portable and lightweight framing companion monitor for long-time watching without tiring the eyes.”

“NV10 features type-c, HDMI and TF card slot for maximum efficiency. Type-c port: charging， connecting to a power bank, power cable or a laser rangefinder. Mini HDMI: connecting to display for real-time monitoring. TF card: storing photos; supports up to 32GB.TNV10 also has three screw holes for DIY connecting to rail of rifles, however, it is not capable of being a scope. “

Source : Kickstarter

