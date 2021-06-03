YugenFlow v2 bidirectional, thermal detection sensor



Soon to be launching via the Crowd Supply website is a small, compact and easy-to-use low-power bidirectional, thermal detection sensor, that also respects your privacy. The YugenFlow v2 will soon be available to purchase although no information on worldwide availability or pricing has been released as yet.

The sensor has been designed to determines a direction along one axis and its physical meaning depends on how the sensor is mounted. YugenFlow does not require motion to detect presence, but can use it to determine direction. The sensor can detect and “track” up to two people at the same time with a distance of about 40cm. It is also very fast.

“YugenFlow does not have the usual people-tracking privacy issues, as it is unable to actually determine who the person in question is, or any of their personal details. We have even verified this with a local privacy commissioner. How? The sensing is based on a temperature reading from a low resolution thermopile, which is unable to determine anything besides if a person has passed below the sensor in one direction or the other. This makes it perfect for any human sensing project where privacy is important”

More information on full specifications jump over to the project page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

