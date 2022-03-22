The White House warns against Russian cyberattacks

The White House has warned that there may be increased cyberattacks from Russia against the United States, in response to the sanctions that the US, UK, Europe, and other countries have imposed on Russia.

In a post on the White House website, it was revealed that there is new intelligence that suggests that Russia may be looking at cyberattacks against the US. The sanctions were imposed on Russia after the Russian government unlawfully invaded Ukraine.

The Administration has prioritized strengthening cybersecurity defenses to prepare our Nation for threats since day one. President Biden’s Executive Order is modernizing the Federal Government defenses and improving the security of widely-used technology. The President has launched public-private action plans to shore up the cybersecurity of the electricity, pipeline, and water sectors and has directed Departments and Agencies to use all existing government authorities to mandate new cybersecurity and network defense measures. Internationally, the Administration brought together more than 30 allies and partners to cooperate to detect and disrupt ransomware threats, rallied G7 countries to hold accountable nations who harbor ransomware criminals and taken steps with partners and allies to publicly attribute malicious activity.

Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine continues and innocent civilians in Ukraine are being killed on a daily basis by the Russian invaders. You can find out more details about the possible cyberattacks at the link below.

