The top features in iOS 14 you may have missed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14 is a massive update it comes with some many new features and now we get to have a look at the top iOS 14 features you may have missed.

Zollotech have put together a great video which gives us a look at 14 top iOS 14 features that you may not know about, lets find out what they are.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are some great tips on this video which should help you get the mots out of Apple’s iOS 14, including the ability to switch your default browser and mail apps. You can also hide your hidden photos folder and now also limit what photos are available to apps like Instagram and more.

Apple’s iOS 14 is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals