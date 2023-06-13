The top 5 Smartwatches in 2023

Smartwatches have become massively popular and there are so many different models available. Given the sheer variety of different models available in today’s market, potential buyers often find themselves puzzled by the task of choosing the right model. This confusion is understandable considering the myriad of features, designs, and brands to select from. This comprehensive guide is meticulously crafted to assist you in traversing the seemingly complex world of smartwatches. It is designed to help you decipher the specifications, understand the key functionalities, and ultimately decide which smartwatch best aligns with your specific needs.

Whether you are in pursuit of a smartwatch to cater to your day-to-day needs, like receiving notifications, making phone calls, tracking your health stats, or simply functioning as a timepiece, this guide will provide clarity. Perhaps you are a fitness enthusiast or a sports professional engaged in activities like running, cycling, swimming, or even a triathlon participant. In that case, the search for a smartwatch that can accurately track your performance, monitor your vitals, and aid in your training is essential.

By breaking down the leading contenders in the 2023 smartwatch arena, this guide aims to provide a comprehensive insight into a wide spectrum of models designed for various tasks. Our goal is to ensure that you are equipped with the necessary knowledge to make an informed decision about which smartwatch will not only satisfy your needs but also enhance your lifestyle or sporting pursuits.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most popular smartwatches that you can buy today, the device comes with a wide range of features that make it a favourite for everyday users and sports and fitness fans. The device comes with some great sports and fitness tracking features, plus lots of other features that make it a great all-round smartwatch.

The latest Apple Watch comes in a choice of two different sizes, this includes a 41mm case and a 45mm case, the difference between the two devices is the display size and the battery size, the 41mm model comes with a 1.7-inch display that has a resolution of 430 x 352 pixels, this model comes with a 282 mAh battery. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 484 x 396 pixels and it features a308 mAh battery.

Both models of the Apple Watch Series 8 are powered by Apple’s own in-house processor, the Apple S8 and it also comes with a PowerVR GPU, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of non-expandable storage.

In both sizes of the Apple Watch, there is a range of different finishes to choose from, including aluminium, stainless steel and lots of different colours and strap options, there are a total of 8 different colour options for the case. The colour options include Midnight, Starlight, Gold, Silver, Graphite, Black and (PRODUCT) RED. You can also choose between GPS-only models and GPS + and Cellular versions. The Apple Watch 8 is currently running Apple’s iOS 9 software and it will be updated to the new iOS 10 software later this year.

Pricing for the 41mm Apple Watch 8 starts at £419, although you can save £50 on this model with Very and there is a range of colour options to choose from. The 45mm model starts at £449, Very is offering this model with a £50 discount at £399. You can see all of the different models of the Apple Watch Series 8 here.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Fenix 7X Pro Solar, Fenxis 7S Pro Solar

Garmin are well known for its range of high-end smartwatches, these devices are used by serious athletes around the world, they have a focus on health and fitness tracking and the latest high-end Garmin smartwatches are part of the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro range.

There are three different models in the range to choose from, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, the Garmin Fenix 7x Pro Solar and the Garmin Fenix 7S Pro Solar, each model has slightly different specifications.

The Fenix 7 Pro comes with a Slayte Grey Stainless Steel casing and features a black band, the casing measures 47mm and it is a fibre-reinforced polymer case and it features a steel bezel and steel rear casing. These smartwatches are designed for a wide range of sports including extreme sports where you need a more rugged and durable smartwatch.

With high-end Garmin smartwatches, you can expect a considerably longer battery life than watches like the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The Fenix 7 pro features a battery life of up to 22 days, which is impressive. The Garmin Fenix 7x Pro solar will give you up to an impressive 37 days of battery life. The Fenix 7S Pro Solar comes with up to 14 days of battery life.

All of the models in the Fenix 7 Pro range come with some great features and tracking for a wide range of sports and more. Pricing for these models starts at £749.99 for the Fenix 7 Pro, The Fenix 7S Pro Solar also starts at £749.99 and the top model, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro costs £829.99.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is another popular smartwatch, the device comes with many of the features of the Apple Watch Series 8, although it is designed to be more rugged and durable than the Series 8.

The device comes with an aerospace-grade 49mm case and it comes with a sapphire glass display, this means that the display is much less prone to scratches and damage than the Apple Watch Series 8. Sapphire glass has been used for years by traditional watch manufacturers and we are starting to see it used more in smartwatches, which gives the device extra durability. This is more suited for extreme sports and outdoor pursuits than the standard Apple Watch.

Apple has integrated a range of sports features into their Apple Watch Ultra, the device can be used as a fully functioning dive computer with a depth gauge and it features a water temperature sensor and more. It can be used for diving up to 40 meters. This model comes with a cellular connection built in which makes it easy to stay connected, it also comes with a Compass app which is designed to let you add waypoints and more.

There is just one version of the Apple Watch Ultra with a 49mm casing made from titanium and one colour, there is a wide range of straps to choose from which help give the device a more individual look. The Apple Watch Ultra is available for £849 and the price is the same, no matter which strap you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been a very popular smartwatch for Samsung, there are a number of different models to choose from with a range of different colour and strap options.

There are two versions of the latest Galaxy Watch, these include the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and there are a total of three different sizes across the model range.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in a choice of 40mm or 44m and the casing is made from Armor Aluminiun, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 45mm casing and this device features a titanium casing like the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a 284 mAh battery and the 44mm model has a 410 mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has an even larger 590 mAh battery. All models of the Galaxy Watch 5 are waterproof to 5ATM and they come with an IP68 and MIL-STD-810H rating.

The Galaxy Watch 5 range is more affordable than some of the other models we featured, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 starts at £269 and the 44mm model starts at £289, pricing for the Galaxy Watch Pro starts at £429. Both models are available with either GPS only or GPS and Cellular.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is another very popular smartwatch in our top 5 list, this device comes in just one size it has a 41mm case and it features a 1.2-inch display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels. The display is protected by custom Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which has been designed for the device.

The device is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 dual-core processor and it comes with a Mali-T720 GPU, and it features 2GB of RAM, it has a 294 mAh battery and it comes with Qi wireless charging.

The Pixel Watch runs Google’s Wear OS and it comes in a choice of different colours, these include Matte Black, Stainless Steel, Polished Silver and Champagne Gold colours, all of the cases are made from stainless steel. The Google Pixel Watch normally retails for £339, but very are offering it with a discount of £60, so you can now get it for just £279.

Conclusion

We hope that you find out guide on the top 5 smartwatches useful, there are many different smartwatches available to buy today and it is difficult to work out which one is the best for you. As you can see we have selected a wide range of popular smartwatches with various specifications, functions and price points. Whether you go for the latest Apple Watch, Samsung Watch or the latest Garmin smartwatch, you will be able to get all of the features you need with one of the devices we have listed above. If you have any comments questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.



