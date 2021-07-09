The Top 10 Geeky Tools For Business

In this hyperconnected age online business tools have become vital to success. Whether you are a veteran of the workplace interested in starting a business or a small business entrepreneur looking to reshape the way you work, or a potential business owner searching for the best way to work, there’s a large selection of online business tools available to help.

The Internet is filled with useful business tools. From making a business plan to creating visuals and tracking your traffic, entrepreneurs have access to dozens of tools that can help with the performance of tasks. In no particular order, let’s take a closer look at some of them.

TRUiC Free Logo Generator

This free logo maker is easy to use and lets users effortlessly brand their business or social media, allowing the creation of a logo with a few clicks. No design experience or email sign-ups are needed. Aimed towards small companies and individuals looking to brand their business or social media, the online logo solution makes use of open-source fonts and graphics.

Unbounce

As a landing page platform Unbounce offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to secure more leads, sales and customers. Users can create and publish their own landing pages without needing a developer to code anything. The technology employs Smart Traffic, an AI-powered feature that automatically routes each user to the landing page where they’re most likely to convert. It complies with data privacy and security standards, namely GDPR, CASL and PCI-DSS.

BuzzSumo

Analyzing which content type is best for your business is made easier with this product. Having a better understanding of influencers and influencer marketing can make all the difference in the long-term success of a business and this tool allows entrepreneurs to keep track of their competitors. Content producers will find this tool useful as it can assist in finding the best topics for content writing and other forms of content. Be prepared to receive a lot of notifications though.

Mint

This tool is ideal for creating and tracking a budget, goals and credit score. Alerts are sent via email and users know exactly what they are spending their money on with an easy to understand graphic. Budgeting is easy to set up and users can create their own subcategories if the predefined ones are not suitable.

Basecamp

An online collaboration app that lets people manage their work together and communicate with each other. Basecamp allows users to keep track of tasks, deadlines, files, discussions and announcements, Basecamp is a virtual hub for teams or organizations.

Infusionsoft

Geared towards small businesses, where managers typically wear multiple hats, Infusionsoft by Keap functions as a launchpad and control center for email marketing and CRM activities. As a solid all-round email marketing solution it integrates customer relationship management and marketing automation functionality in one interface. The software aims to cut down the time spent on data entry, but can be a bit on the pricey side.

Flinto

As a tool for prototyping and wireframing Flinto incorporated a good amount of useful features. Sharing is easy and the animations are interactive, which helps to bring visual concepts to life.

Moz

Having been described as a pioneer in the SEO space, Moz offers an end-to-end SEO solution that covers crawling keyword management and web page optimization. With well-respected metrics this tool has become an industry standard for many marketers. Moz offers users many great choices for professional marketing content and can help websites rank higher in search engine results pages.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp dominated the email marketing space for a long time and has even expanded into the e-commerce space, enabling merchants to create online stores. The platform has evolved into a multichannel marketing hub, even offering website hosting and design. A big feather in Mailchimp’s cap is that all these features are kept inside the familiar app framework.

Rapportive

Putting a face to email, Rapportive is a Gmail plugin that displays a user’s social connections and contact details in the inbox. Pictures and locations of the people being emailed can be seen, adding a human element to generic email communications. One can easily connect with email recipients with LinkedIn using this plugin.

Conclusion

Online business tools are great choices for all types of business owners, especially when they need to accomplish a lot of tasks smoothly. These online business tools can help entrepreneurs and managers to perform their various tasks with ease, especially when incorporating these sites as a part of your daily business functions.

