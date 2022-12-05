The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro lands on AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro launched in the USA back in October and now the handset is available with mobile carrier AT&T in the USA.

The Galaxy XCover Pro 6 retail for $600 on AT&T and the carrier is offering the handset in a monthly installment plan for $16.67 a month.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that has a Ful HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and it has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two rear cameras.

These include a 3-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is designed to be a rugged smartphone it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and it also comes with a MIL_STD-810H rating, which means that it is a rugged smartphone. The new Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is now available to buy from AT&T in the USA.

Source Sammobile





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals