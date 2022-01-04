The Northman Viking adventure film premiers April 22 2022

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Viking film The Northman, a historical action adventure film directed by Robert Eggers, co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Set in Iceland at the turn-of-the-century The Northman film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle. The Northman also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe appear in supporting roles.

The Northman Viking film

“The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.”

“From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.”

The Northman is set for a theatrical release throughout the United States on April 22nd 2022 by Focus Features, and will be distributed internationally by Universal Pictures. The Northman Viking film has been filmed in locations throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and unfortunately as with other productions was delayed slightly due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

Source : Focus Features

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals