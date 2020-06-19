The Last of Us Part II now available on PlayStation 4

The highly anticipated sequel to the original The Last of Us game launched back in 2013 is now available to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. The Last of Us Part II as set five years after the original game, with players now controlling a 19-year-old Ellie, who comes into conflict with a mysterious cult in a post-apocalyptic United States.

Neil Druckmann Director for The Last of Us Part II team explains a little more about the new game now available exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

“When we set out to make this game, we knew it would be risky. We’re fortunate that so many of you loved The Last of Us and that it left a lasting impression. These characters and their stories mean so much to us, as we know they do to so many of you. Which is why we didn’t take lightly the task of returning to their world for another story. In fact, we debated this for a while whether we should, but the problem was that we had landed on a story concept that inspired us. It felt thrilling and intrinsic to the world of The Last of Us, but more importantly, it felt like a story that needed to be told.”

“On the surface, it may seem like a simple “revenge story,” but as you dive into the game, its deeper themes will emerge. This is a story of obsession and the lengths we will go to for justice and the ones we love — when is it time to let go? And when should you hold on at any cost? This is a story of trauma, redemption, and empathy.

Seven years ago, we set out to create a video game that would explore these challenging themes. Since then, hundreds of talented developers have dedicated their passion to bring this vision to life.

We crafted a character driven story, focusing on flawed individuals and the difficult choices that they make. As you experience it with them, we hope you’ll laugh, cry, and even feel their struggle through heavy moments that are designed to be emotionally challenging. Most of all, we hope this game inspires in you the kind of philosophical debates we had while making it. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, thank you for being a part of this journey. Until next time, endure and survive!”

Source : PlayStation

