The King’s Man premiers September 18th in theaters worldwide

A new trailer has been released this week for the upcoming King’s Man movie that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from September 18th 2020 onwards. Based on the Comic Book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, the 2020 movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

Source : YouTube

