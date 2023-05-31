Microsoft thoughts on the future of AI

Eric Horvitz Chief Scientific Officer at Microsoft has taken to the official Microsoft blog this week to write an article on the future of AI and the recent advances in artificial intelligence. If you would like to know more about what the company considers priorities and how AI will affect future growth, services and other aspects of our daily lives.

Below is a couple of snippets from the article which is now available to read in its entirety over on the Microsoft blog by following the link below. Microsoft is creating a series of artificial intelligent articles and have started publishing for new essays at the beginning of each week starting today. With the complete “AI Anthology” available on June 26, 2023.

The future of AI

“The remarkable capabilities of GPT-4 raised questions about potential disruptions and adverse consequences, as well as opportunities to benefit people and society. While our broader team vigorously explored safety and fairness concerns, I delved into complex challenges within medicine, education and the sciences. It became increasingly evident that the model and its successors — which would likely exhibit further jumps in capabilities — hold tremendous potential to be transformative. This led me to contemplate the wider societal ramifications.”

“I first encountered GPT-4, a remarkable large-scale language model, in the fall of 2022 while serving as the chair of Microsoft’s Aether Committee. The Aether leadership and engineering teams were granted early access to OpenAI’s latest innovation, with a mission to investigate potential challenges and wider societal consequences of its use. Our inquiries were anchored in Microsoft’s AI Principles, which were established by the committee in collaboration with Microsoft’s leadership in 2017. We conducted a comprehensive analysis of GPT-4’s capabilities, focusing on the possible challenges that applications employing this technology could pose in terms of safety, accuracy and fairness.”

“GPT-4 left me awestruck. I observed unexpected glimmers of intelligence beyond those seen in prior AI systems. When compared to its predecessor, GPT-3.5 — a model utilized by tens of millions as ChatGPT — I noticed a significant leap in capabilities. Its ability to interpret my intentions and provide sophisticated answers to numerous prompts felt like a “phase transition,” evoking imagery of emergent phenomena that I had encountered in physics. I found that GPT-4 is a polymath, with a remarkable capacity to integrate traditionally disparate concepts and methodologies. It seamlessly weaves together ideas that transcend disciplinary boundaries.”

Source : Microsoft



