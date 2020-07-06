The first Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation rolls off the production line (Video)

Back in 2018 Aston martin announced that they would be making 25 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars, the first one has now rolled off the production line.

The Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation comes with a range of Jame Bond gadgets, including a rear smoke screen delivery system, a simulated radar tracking map and more.

Each of the 25 new cars are meticulously detailed authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some sympathetic modifications and enhancements to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability. All the Goldfinger edition cars are being built to one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original.



The cars feature original DB5 styled aluminium exterior body panels cloaking an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure. Under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine with a six-plug head, three SU carburettors and oil cooler, that’s capable of generating in the order of 290 bhp. This is mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission in the rear-wheel drive DB5, which also features a mechanical limited slip differential.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

