The Devil In Me Dark Pictures Anthology launches on PlayStation

PlayStation gamers looking for an interactive adventure game for up to 5 players may be interested to know that the The Devil In Me part of the Dark Pictures Anthology has this week launched on the PlayStation platform and is now available to enjoy. Supporting up to 2 online players via the PS Plus game service the creators “hope you enjoy your stay at the murder hotel“.

“The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone branching cinematic horror games from the studio behind Until Dawn that is easy to pick-up and play in short sessions, both alone or with friends. The Devil in Me is the fourth game in the series and marks the Season One finale.”

Dark Pictures Anthology

“A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. It is an opportunity that is too good to pass up and could be just the thing they are looking for to win some much-needed public interest. “

“Nothing is as it seems here, and the amenities are to die for! Explore every nook and cranny of the World’s Fair Hotel using the all-new season finale features including character inventory, tool-based puzzles, and expanded movement actions such as run, jump, and climb. “

Source : Sony





