The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle, save 97%

We have an amazing deal on the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 97% off the price.

The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $38.99.

Do you know that SQL developers earn salaries somewhere around 90,000 to $120,000? Knowing SQL is a pretty profitable skill — not just “these days” but today, tomorrow a year from now and even further down the road. This course is here to guide your way through SQL. With 42 lectures, you’ll learn what SQL servers are, how to set them up, how data is stored, what DDL, DML, and DCL are, and work with practical SQL scenarios.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course For Beginners Learn C# by Building Applications Beginner Object-Oriented Programming in C# & .NET Core Using MySQL Databases with Python HTML Programming for Everyone Intro to PHP for Web Development The Complete C# Programming Course Advanced Python Training Learn Angular by Creating a Web Application

Head on over to our deals store at the link below for more details on this great deal on the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals