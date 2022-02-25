[Tested] An In Depth & Full Review of iMyFone LockWiper

Sponsored:

iPhone always hits the list when someone wants to try their hands on the latest technology. People who have been using the iPhone for a very long time can understand this well. However, if you are someone who wants to try their hands on the iPhone for the first time, go for it without thinking twice.

But don’t forget to know about the solutions to common issues that you will face. Yes, here we are discussing the condition when you forget the password of your device and have no clue how to enter it. This is so common that we sometimes forget the password and feel like recovering it will not be easy.

If you are also stuck in the same situation or want to know about the solution in advance, then you can choose iMyFone LockWiper. You might not have heard of this, but don’t worry and keep reading. We are sharing an iMyFone LockWiper review that will be helpful for you in knowing about this ultimate too. Let’s get started!

Part 1: What is iMyFone LockWiper?

iMyFone LockWiper is a useful tool to unlock an iPhone in a few minutes. Yes, you read it right. Now there is no need for you to follow the processes that may cost your data and eat up most of your time. This tool can be an addition to all the tools you are using to maintain your iOS devices.

The interface is innovative yet easy to understand. In general, if you are not from a technical background, then you will be able to use this tool easily. Just get it on your device and start using it!

Part 2: Great Features of iMyFone LockWiper

When we are exploring the iMyFone LockWiper review, how can we forget to discuss the best features integrated into this tool? Well, the features that I like the most about it are:

3 simple steps are enough to unlock my device.

The interface of the device is friendly.

It supports all the versions of iOS.

It successfully unlocks all the ios screen locks, including fingerprint, face ID, pattern, and password.

Helpful in resetting the Apple ID password without password.

24/7 customer support is available.

Available in a free version.

Note: For users who forget the passcode of their device, this tool is a gift. Undoubtedly, the innovative features make it a rule-out market. Even a layman can use it. What else do we want?

Part 3: How to Use LockWiper to remove iPhone Screen Passcode?

I’m pretty sure now you might be thinking about how to use this innovative tool to remove the iPhone screen passcode. Well, there are simple steps that will cater to your needs. The steps needed to follow include:

Step 1: Get iMyFone LockWiper on your device and, from the options, select “Unlock Screen passcode.”

Step 2: To begin the process, click “Start” and establish a connection between your iOS device and PC with the help of a lightning cable.

Step 3: Hit “Next” and let the tool detect the information on your device. (If device information is not detected, put the device in DFU mode.)

Step 4: Look for the firmware version and click on “Download.” This is a bi-file and will take time. Thus, be patient for a while and let the file get downloaded successfully and verify that it was downloaded successfully.

Step 5: Here, click “Start to Extract” and wait until it’s completed.

Step 6: The “Start Unlock” option is there; click on it to begin the process. A notice appears on the screen asking for confirmation. Do it by mentioning “00000” and clicking “Unlock”.

Step 7: Within a few minutes, the device will be successfully unlocked.

Certainpoints to keep in mind:

All your data will be erased during this process.

Do not disconnect the device until the process is completed.

Be sure your device has the latest iOS version installed.

Part 4: True Reviews of iMyFone LockWiper

As per my experience, this tool only deserves one word, i.e., “Outstanding.” I am a person who frequently forgets passwords and, at the end, faces difficulties in recovering them. But after using this tool, I do feel privileged. I’m ready to get back into my device in a matter of minutes.

Also, I am not from a technical background and thought this would not be my cup of tea, but I was wrong. After getting this tool, I realized that this is one of the easiest to use tools available. I am thankful to iMyFone LockWiper for always saving me!

Part 5: Supported iOS & Devices

Well, if you are unaware of whether the tool will support the available device or not, just have a look at the list we are mentioning below. Checkout whether your device is compatible with this tool or not:

iPhone models:

iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5

iOS:

iOS 15, iOS 14, iOS 13, 12/12.3, iOS 11, iOS 10.3, iOS 10, iOS 9 and the former

iPad:

All models of the iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad

iPod

iPod touch 7, iPod touch 6, iPod touch 5, iPod touch 4, iPod touch 3, iPod touch 2, iPod touch 1, iPod touch

Part 6: FAQs about iMyFone LockWiper iOS Passcode Unlocker

Q1. Does iMyFone LockWiper really work?

Indeed! This tool is one of the best tools for unlocking your iOS device, too, with less effort and time.

Q2. Is iMyFone free?

iMyFone comes in a freemium version. With the free version, the features are limited. But with the premium version, you will be able to try enormous features. You can simply unlock all four types of locks after having them.

Q3. Is iMyFone LockWiper legit?

Yes, of course! The iMyFone LockWiper is legit. In other words, to use this tool, there is no need to jailbreak the device or integrate any sort of VPN.

Q4. Is iMyFone LockWiper worth it?

Yes indeed! iMyFone LockWiper is one of the best tools to unlock an iOS device. The interface is simple to understand and all the best features are integrated into it, making it the best option to try your hands on.

Q5.Does iMyFone LockWiper delete data iPhone?

Yes. When you are using iMyFone LockWiper, it will erase all the data from your device.

Conclusion

iMyFone LockWiper is one of the best tools available to all users today. I hope the iMyFone LockWiper review I shared will help you gather all the information about this tool. Without a doubt, once you have this tool, you will not look for another tool to unlock your iOS device if you have forgotten the password.

