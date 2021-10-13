Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck production delayed until 2023

The new Tesla Roadster was made official back in 2017, four years later it has not gone into production and now it has been delayed again.

Production of the new Tesla Roadster will now start in 2023, the company took deposits for the car of $50,000 back in 2017 and they also took full payments of $250,000 for the Founders Series version of the car.

Tesla also unveiled their Cybertruck in 2019 and now production of this vehicle has also been delayed,m it will start in 2023 along with the roadster.

Production of the Roadster has been pushed back a number of times since it was announced in 2017, the car was supposed to go into production next year, but it has now been delayed again.

Tesla now plans production for three new vehicle in 2023, the Cybertruck, their Semi truck and now their new electric supercar.

The Roadster is expected to come with impressive performance, there are claims that it could travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds. The car is rumored to have a top speed of around 250 miles per hour and a 0 to 100 miles per hour time of just 4.2 seconds.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Tesla Roadster when the car finally launches.

Source Gear Patrol

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals