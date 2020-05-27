Tesla cuts the price of its EVs by up to $5000

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla is looking for ways to boost sales of its vehicles, like all automakers around the world today. Tesla has decided that the way to increase sales is to cut prices, and it slashed as much as 6% off the price of its vehicles available in North America.

The most significant discount comes on the Tesla Model X SUV that now starts at $79,990, a price cut of $5000 from the previous pricing. The Model S and X Performance versions also received $5000 price cuts. Tesla did discount the cheapest of its cars, the Model 3.

However, the Model 3 saw a $2000 price reduction to a new MSRP of $37,990 for starters. The long-range version of the Model 3 now starts at $46,990, while the Performance version is $54,990. Tesla also said that its Supercharger service would no longer be free to buyers of the Model S or X vehicles.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals