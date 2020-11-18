TerraMaster F5-221 5 bay NAS now available for $360

TerraMaster has launched their new 5 bay NAS this week in the form of the F5-221, powered by an Intel Celeron J3355 2.0GHz (Max 2.5GHz burst) dual-core processor supported by 2GB memory and upgradeable up to 6GB (2GB+4GB) memory if desired. The F5-221 NAS is capable of delivering read speeds of up to 119 MB/s and write speeds of up to 118 MB/s. The TerraMaster F5-221 5-Bay NAS is now available to purchase priced at $360 or €360.

“TerraMaster presents the F5-221 5-bay Network Attached Storage (NAS), ideal for small business and home cloud storage. The TerraMaster F5-221 is powered by an Intel dual-core 2.0 GHz processor offering speeds of up to 119MB/s. The F5-221 supports AES hardware encryption and 4K HD video transcoding. It also comes with multiple layers of data security and features the next-generation Btrfs file system.”

“The TerraMaster F5-221 5-bay NAS device is the perfect private cloud solution for small businesses and home users that needs large-capacity, secured data storage. The F5-221 supports up to 16TB drives, up to 80TB maximum raw storage, up to 108TB maximum single volume storage. It is ideal for users that handle large data files regularly such as video editors, photographers, videographers, and professional content creators. With private cloud storage, multiple users can easily access and share work files for streamlined workflows.”

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official TerraMaster website by following the link below.

Source : TerraMaster

