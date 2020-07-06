Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yacht has 4,000 horsepower (Video)

Lamborghini is well know for making powerful super cars and now it has teamed up with The Italian Sea Group and created the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 comes with a total of 4,000 horsepower, it is powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines.

This motor yacht project, developed by The Italian Sea Group, started with several collaborative sessions with the contribution of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: the hybrid super sports car incorporating benchmarking new supercapacitor and materials science technologies, that anticipates the future with an unmistakable design and completely customizable colour and details.

The challenge of re-interpreting the common DNA traits of both brands has inspired all phases of the project, from the design principles to the definition of technical characteristics ensuring incredible performance, without neglecting the quality of materials and careful attention to detail.

You can find out more information about the new Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 at the link below, the first version will be available in 2021.

Source Lamborghini

