Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone launched in India

Tecno Spark has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Tecno Spark Go 2023, and the handset comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The new Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The new Tecno Spark Go comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a dual 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The device comes with Android 12 and HIOS 12 and it will come in a choice of three colors, grey, purple and green it retails for INR 6,999 which is about $85 at the current exchange rate.

