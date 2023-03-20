Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone gets reviewed

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone was made official earlier this month, the handset is designed to be a budget-friendly device as it will retail for under $200.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the new Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone and its range of features. Let us find out some more details about the device.

The handset comes with some great specifications for the price it features a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, and the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and it has a choice of RAM and storage. This includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The handset features Android 13 and HiOS 12.6, and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging, there is a range of cameras with a single one on the front and two on the back.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary camera. The handset comes in two colors Starry Black and Pearl White.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf





