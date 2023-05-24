Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom performance test

Gamers interested in learning more about the new Nintendo Switch game Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and the performance they can expect while playing the game on their handheld console. May be interested in a new performance test video created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom officially launched earlier this month on May 12, 2023. Offering gamers a single player action adventure game and a sequel to the hugely popular The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild game launched in 2017.

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

“In a collaboration video featuring MVG, John Linneman returns to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to concentrate on a range of performance tests. How well does the game run in portable mode and what’s happening with dynamic resolution scaling there? Is there any difference in performance terms between the OG 2017 Switch and the later revisions based on the Mariko processor revision? And to what extend can exploited Switches improve performance via overclocking?”

“Tears of the Kingdom retains the open-world action-adventure gameplay of the prior game, and players explore Hyrule and two new areas, the Sky Islands and the Depths, to find weapons, resources, and complete quests. Exploration can be executed through walking, running, horse riding, climbing, and the use of the paraglider.”

Source : Digital Foundry



