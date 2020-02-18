TCL Concept smartphone feature a slide out display

Smartphone manufacturers are launching folding smartphones like Samsung and Motorola although one manufacturer has been working on a handset with a slide out display.

The photo above is of a concept smartphone from TCL that comes with a slide out display, a working prototype of the handset was apparently going to be shown off at Mobile World Congress before it was cancelled.

The photos of this new concept device were obtained by Cnet who also revealed some more information about the handset.

The device has a curved display which can almost double in size when it slides out, the handset will come with a dual front facing cameras for Selfies and it will also feature four cameras on the back of the handset.

The actual hardware specifications of the handset are not known as yet, although as it is a prototype they are likely to change before any device launches. It certainly looks like a very interesting handset from the photos, as soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you guys know.

Source Cnet

