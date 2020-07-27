Tannenberg WW1 strategic action game arrives on Xbox and PlayStation

After first launching on PC, Tannenberg the indie First World War game offering a multiplayer action strategy game is now available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Tannenberg allows up to 64 on PC and 40 on console players to battle it out, and is set on the Eastern Front during WW1. “Grab your rifle, ready your sabre and keep your gas mask close as you prepare to play a part in one of the most significant conflicts in history!”

This historical game takes place across the lakes, forests, mountains and snowy plains of the Eastern Front – it was inspired by the Battle of Tannenberg in 1914, one of the most iconic encirclement battles in history.

Tannenberg key features include:

– Authentic WW1 atmosphere; accuracy in everything from maps and weaponry to uniforms

– Tactical squad-based FPS; play as Russian, Roumanian, Latvian, Austro-Hungarian, German and Bulgarian troops

– Wide-ranging landscapes; large maps each with weather variants from snow to summer sun

– 64 player Maneuver game mode; capture strategic sectors in grand battles of movement

– Never fight alone; squad gameplay and AI bots for Maneuver so you can join epic battles at any time

“Tannenberg brings the massive battles of the Eastern Front in WW1 to life with 40 players fighting for control of key sectors of the battlefield, each one offering a distinct strategic advantage. Warfare between the Russian Empire, Germany, and their allies offers a fresh experience for first person shooter players and history aficionados alike. There are seven squads, 50+ weapons, nine large maps that give players tactical freedom, and a 40 player game mode with full AI bot support so you can experience epic battles at any time! Everything has been recreated with the same attention to detail seen in Verdun, the first entry in the WW1 Game Series.”

“Players will be able to master a range of authentically modelled equipment brought to the field by Russian Frontovik and Cossack squads, Latvian Riflemen, the Roumanians, or join the Central Powers to serve in an Austro-Hungarian K.u.K. squad, German Infanterie, or the Bulgarians. Tannenberg offers several game modes – including the exciting Maneuver game mode reflecting the nature of war on the Eastern Front, as 40 players battle across large maps where the objectives and battle lines are always shifting. Survive the deadly battles by working together with your four man squad and utilizing your distinctive skills.

There is a wealth of historical detail including realistic WW1 weaponry, authentic uniforms, horrendous gore, and maps based on real battlefields. It’s all-out war on the Eastern Front! From artillery barrages and poison gas to the deadly heavy machine gun and hard-hitting rifle, there are many weapons to master. The battlefield is a dangerous place, and a little thought will help you stay alive – lead your shots, keep your eyes open, and be ready to engage in ferocious close combat at any moment. Tannenberg’s Maneuver game mode captures the essence of warfare on the Eastern Front, with 40 players, large open maps, and the freedom to choose which sectors you will attack and defend.

Just make sure you don’t get outflanked and encircled before you can do the same to your enemies! The WW1 Game Series currently includes Tannenberg and Verdun (set on the Western Front). These authentic WW1 shooters let players choose from a range of squads from across the war, as they fight for control of the ever-changing frontlines. We recreate the atmosphere of the Eastern Front with the same level of accuracy as seen in Verdun. Extensive research has been conducted, with uniforms recreated to the tiniest detail and weapons modelled to exact references. The maps use realistic props and terrain layouts based on locations from the hilly forests of Galicia to a Polish village subjected to scorched earth tactics. This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content. Gore and blood can be disabled completely with an in-game setting.”

Source : Xbox

