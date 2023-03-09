If you would like to explore the world under the waves when on holiday or in your local vicinity you might be interested in a new tankless dive system created in the form of SeeAir. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $350,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 27 days remaining. Capable of providing up to 5 hours of exploration on a single charge the SeeAir allows you to adventure below the waves without heavy air tanks to a depth of 12 m.

Early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $299 or £253 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SeeAir is a revolutionary tankless diving system that provides a unique solution to underwater breathing. With its compact, lightweight, and eco-friendly design, SeeAir provides a simple fun way for anyone to get off the beach and explore the exciting underwater world with maximum mobility and ease of use. Up to 5 hours of battery life and properly delivered pure air lets you enjoy the freedom of unrestricted movement and longer dive times.”

“Get rid of heavy air tanks and dive more easily with the compact, lightweight convenience of SeeAir. Experience the freedom of unconstrained movement underwater like never before. Compared to using an oxygen cylinder, SeeAir is much more convenient – no heavy, complicated equipment is required and no refills are needed. SeeAir is the perfect solution for divers who want to explore the underwater world without any restrictions.”

Tankless Dive System

If the SeeAir campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the SeeAir tankless dive system project observe the promotional video below.

“SeeAir is perfect for all recreational diving activities. It is a cost-effective and fun way to begin diving today at the beach or pool. Enjoy the benefits of SCUBA with the simplicity and safety of snorkeling. You can have fun with SeeAir no matter if you’re a professional diver, fisherman, underwater photographer, or water sports enthusiast.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the tankless dive system, jump over to the official SeeAir crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





