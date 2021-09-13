Tales of Arise JRPG launches on PlayStation 5

Bandai Namco has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the launch of the Tales of Arise JRPG on the PlayStation 5 offering a few tips and tricks to help you get started in the role-playing game. Ella Barthelemy Associate Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe explains a little more about combat basics during which you will have to engage in a lot of fights to survive your missions. “Knowing how to fight and mastering combat system basics will be key to start your journey in Tales of Arise. “

Tales of Arise JRPG combat tips and tricks

“Base actions consist of normal attacks and Artes, which have been featured in the gameplay of previous Tales Of games. In Tales of Arise, we wanted to recreate this combo string and thus revived the Normal Attack mechanics. The enemy won’t simply fall and Normal Attacks are designed to create the perfect breakthrough. First, weaken the enemy with Normal Attacks. Then, continue with the Martial and Arcane Artes that will create a smooth combo flow!”

“To use Artes in Tales of Arise, you have an Artes Gauge. For a stronger emphasis on action in combat gameplay, itis now possible to do Artes continuously using the Artes Gauge resource that recovers automatically during battle. The added balance between Normal Attacks and the option to use continuous Artes makes the flow of battle a lot more exciting.”

“Most characters can only execute a perfect evade, whereas Kisara has the special option toguard. It’s always a good idea to create distance between you and your enemy whenever possible to avoid taking damage. Push [L Stick] and press [L1] to evade an enemy attack.

Another important feature is the Counter Edge. The Counter Edge was created to make the battle combos more enjoyable. With the updates in battle gameplay, we eliminated the guarding requirement that comes before the Counter Edge. After executing a successful evasion and performing a Normal Attack, you can now trigger a Counter Edge, which will make your characters perform a counterattack. “

For more details on the combat and game mechanics of the Tales of Arise JRPG PS5 game jump over to the official PlayStation 5 guide by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

