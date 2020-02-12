T2 ISO trainer replaces free weights, bands, suspension trainers and more

A new ISO fitness training system has launched by Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $129. Designed by fitness trainer Steve Kushner the T2 ISO-Training system allows you to replace your free weights, bands, suspension trainers and more and requires minimal setup and no weights to change, pins to alter or settings to tweak of any sort. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique exercise system that offers a “paradigms shift in total fitness training” says its creator.

“Inventor and personal fitness trainer Steve Kushner and industrial designer Louis Lara have spent years working on the T2 Iso-Trainer. A product they consider to be a true game changer in the world of personal fitness equipment. “We’re not making the claim that the T2 Iso-Trainer is a substitute for traditional equipment. It’s a replacement and other equipment will quickly seem primitive by comparison. We firmly believe the T2 Iso-Trainer is poised to change the world of fitness by providing an affordable, safe, compact and portable device that does it all with exceptional results.”

“We’ve already invested in the tooling and proven our ability to deliver a great product with the mini run created to test our tooling and suppliers. The main die-cast housing is made right here in our own state of Florida and we’ve got a fulfillment partner already on board right in our own backyard as well. Having said this there are always unforeseen challenges. Tooling can wear out or raw material delays can occur. With Louis’ 30 plus years of industrial design development experience, working with suppliers across many different industries and countries he has seen every possible obstacle one could imagine. With literally hundreds of products brought to market we know challenges can be overcome. We know how to get things done.”

