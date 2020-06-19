New Synology DS220+ NAS introduced from $300

Synology has introduced a new DS220+ NAS providing a more powerful CPU thanks to a new two core processor offering a faster network attached storage when compared to its predecessor. Synology says the upgrades to hardware have increased performance by over 17% with an average 15% boost to computing intensive applications thanks to the 2-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.9 GHz CPU.

The NAS is equipped with two 1GbE LAN ports and can be configured for RAID 1 to protect your precious data from sudden drive failure. “The Synology DS220+ is a compact network-attached storage solution designed to streamline your data and multimedia management. It features smooth data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing, as well as well-rounded data protection and recovery options.”

– 2 x 3.5/2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD Drive Bays

– 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4025 Dual-Core

– 2GB DDR4 RAM

– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

For an in-depth review of the new Synology DS220+ NAS jump over to the NAS Compares website by following the link below.

Source : Synology : NAS Compares

