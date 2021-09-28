Synology C2 Backup Windows cloud backup solution

Synology has this week released its new C2 Backup offering a Windows cloud backup solution to protect all your home and office devices from one portal. Using the new Synology C2 Backup For Individuals and Synology C2 Backup For Businesses, everything on Windows PCs and servers can be securely and efficiently backed up from a single console, including system configurations, software, files/folders, and external drives.

Yen-ju Lin, Product Manager for C2 Backup at Synology Inc. explains a little more about the new solution. “With C2 Backup, we provide a fresh alternative for those who want centralized protection of their devices, wherever they are,” – “it is easy to set up and use, and requires no additional hardware to protect Windows devices, allowing users to start backing up today.”

Synology C2 Backup pricing

Pricing for C2 Backup For Individuals is based on storage use, with no limit to the number of devices protected under each subscription. Annual subscription rates start at $2.99 per month for 300 GB of backed-up data or $9.99 per month to protect up to 2 TB.

“C2 Backup makes use of forever-incremental backup to optimize storage and bandwidth. Incremental backup reduces the amount of data uploaded for every backup to only those blocks that have changed, making backups more efficient. Each subscriber can set their own individual version retention preferences. Retention policies can be tailored to meet individual needs or comply with corporate policies and regulations. Finally, C2 Backup offers scheduling strategies to make sure that users never miss a backup. Users can choose to periodically execute backup tasks or be triggered by events such as screen locking, account logout, or device power-up.”

“In the event of device failure, data loss, or ransomware attacks, C2 Backup’s fast recovery methods allow users to quickly resume services. File-level recovery allows you to retrieve any file you need immediately, while entire devices can be restored to their previous state with bare-metal recovery.”

For more information on the new Synology C2 Backup Windows cloud backup solution jump over to the official Synology website by following the link below.

Source : Synology

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals