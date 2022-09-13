Sylvox Deck Pro QLED 55 inch smart outdoor TV 40% off

Sponsored

If you would like to enjoy watching the big game while relaxing in your pool or entertaining your family as they relax outside, having a barbecue in the open air. You may be interested in the new weatherproof 55-inch Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV created by Sylvox. Specifically designed to be viewed outdoors the large screen TV features a brightness that can be increased to 700nit depending on its position, offering a typically brighter picture than your regular indoor TV when used outdoors. It also features a wide gamut which is higher than the general LED screen color gamut, offering a color gamut up to 100% sRGB.

Outdoor TV

The Deck Pro QLED outdoor TV has been engineered to be resistant to all weather conditions and can handle anything nature can throw at it, from rain to even snow. With IP55 grade certification, the outdoor TV is waterproof and dustproof, allowing it to be positioned very close to your pool without the worry of it becoming damaged if splashed by water.

700 nits Brightness

The advanced outdoor TV is the first 55-inch 4K QLED outdoor TV available with 700 nits of peak brightness and also features a 3000:1 contrast ratio. Together with a wide viewing angle of 178° enabling your party to see the action wherever they may be sitting or standing. To launch its new 4K QLED TV Sylvox has taken to the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform offering up to a 40% discount for early bird backers.

Weatherproof design

Once installed the Sylvox outdoor TV can be left in situ without the worry that any dust, rain, or insects will penetrate its outer casing, allowing you to enjoy films, media, games, and more from the comfort of your backyard, garden, pool, or patio any time of the year. Thanks to a screen equipped with QLED technology the TV offers users an image that is 50% brighter than other conventional TVs making it perfect for outdoor installations. All electronic components within the Deck Pro QLED TV have been applied with three waterproofing and anticorrosion coatings to prevent any moisture, dust, or oxidization from occurring and the TV is housed within a scratch-resistant aluminum casing.

Early bird pricing

Sylvox uses a variety of waterproofing techniques to make sure that all openings, seems and panels can withstand all weather from heavy rain to humid environments. If you would like to learn more about the unique Deck Pro QLED Outdoor TV jump over to the official Indiegogo website where early bird pledges are now available from just $1,699 offering up to a 40% discount off the recommended retail price.

“Deck Pro QLED is one-of-a-kind outdoor TV specially designed to endure extreme weather conditions like a pro. With IP55 waterproof and dustproof rating, the TV ensures you up to 8 years of stable performance and a blissful outdoor entertainment,” explains Sylvox.

VESA mount

For installation Sylvox recommends using their full motion cantilever mount although thanks to its standard VESA mounting system on the rear of the TV (measuring 400 x 200 mm on the 55-inch Smart TV) you can mount the TV Easily using a variety of different third-party mounting solutions.

When the Deck Pro QLED outdoor TV campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around XXXXXX 2023. To learn more about the unique weatherproof outdoor TV speaker project check out the promotional video below.

Amazon Alexa

As well as being fully protected from the weather the Deck Pro QLED outdoor TV is also equipped with the latest smart TV technology and features Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant. Allowing you or your friends and family to control your TV using well-known Alexa voice commands to launch applications, carry out searches or change viewing options.

Connections

The Sylvox Deck Pro QLED TV is equipped with a wide variety of input and outputs including 3 x HDMI connections 2 USB ports (1 x USB 2 5v 500mA and 1 X USB 1 5v 500mA), antenna connection, optical out, and RJ45 Ethernet and standard Audiovisual In via video and left and right. Enabling you to connect a wealth of multimedia hardware from DVD players, audio systems, and computers. Sylvox has housed all the TV’s ports behind a waterproof panel which will need to be removed to make the connections and replaced once you have everything set up as you desire.

Smart TV WebOS

The TV operating system is LG’s award-winning Smart TV WebOS platform enabling you to download and install a wide variety of different applications and streaming providers. Allowing you to enjoy Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more through an easy-to-use, friendly interface providing you with quick and easy access to the best TV, movies, sports, and music on your smart TV. The outdoor TV comes with its own Magic Remote enabling you to select functions and quickly change settings on the TV remotely as well as trigger voice commands using Amazon Alexa.

Magic Remote

For example, a quick press of the home button on your remote control will reveal the Launcher Bar at the bottom of your screen enabling you to select from your favorite applications without interrupting what you are currently viewing. Once the Tv is connected to your home network you can access videos, music, and photographs from other devices connected to a home network such as phones, laptops, tablets, and more.

Similar to a PC mouse the Magic Remote features a pointer that will appear on your TV screen allowing you to easily select different applications, search, play games, access settings, select connected hardware or even just surf the Internet with ease.

Sylvox

Over the last 13 years, Sylvox has been developing specialist TV systems and applications selling them throughout Europe, America, Africa, China, and Japan. Designing and manufacturing TV systems for a wide variety of different applications from yachts and outdoor events to home installations. In April 2021 Sylvox was made an Amazon Trusted Supplier offering its specialist weatherproof TV systems to a wide range of worldwide markets.

Specifications of the Sylvox 55-inch Deck Pro QLED outdoor TV include :

– A main board and power supply that have been triple coated, protecting the delicate components from moisture, corrosion, and dust.

– An external modern, minimalist aluminum casing finished with a diamond paint anti-scratch coating to stop any oxidization or corrosion for up to 8 years.

– The outdoor TV can withstand temperatures from -35° C up to an impressive 50° C and features an automatic power-off protection system just in case temperatures rise even higher.

– Fitted with unique thermal technology the outdoor TV also features a 2 mm aluminum heat dissipation bar and direct heat screen dissipation with a custom motherboard cooling system.

– The TV is certified IP55 waterproof and the Magic Remote IP66 and both feature professional waterproof adhesive bonding to make sure the weatherproof casing fully protects their electronics from the weather and outdoor elements.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media, and full specifications for the 55-inch Sylvox Deck Pro QLED outdoor TV, jump over to the official Sylvox crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source Indiegogo

