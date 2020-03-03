Sweet McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO debuts



McLaren has unveiled a special edition car called the Verdant Theme GT by MSO. The cars meant to showcase some of the personalized lecture innovations that McLaren Special Operations, or MSO, come plaque across the McLaren range. The most interesting aspect of the Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the paint job.

McLaren says that the innovative satin tri-tone paint finish graduates seamlessly from light to dark with three shades of satin-finish green blended from nose to tail. The colors used include Horsell Green, Arbor, and Steppe Green. All three colors were specially created for this car in the paint job took 430 hours work.

The features include key touchpoints inside the car trimmed in cashmere marking the first time the material has been offered in a supercar. McLaren says limited availability means that the cashmere will remain the most exclusive of all MSO options. The paint job is also set off with hand-painted pinstripe accents in Napier Green on the body in a front splitter. Inside the car, dark green, jet black, and laurel green are featured.

