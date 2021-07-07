Reiff Knives F Series survival knife hits Kickstarter

Reiff Knives has launched their new F Series survival knives via Kickstarter offering a knife design specifically tailored for the outdoors and guaranteed for life. The tough high quality knives are crafted from CPM 3V high alloy blade steel and come with a leather sheaf complete with fire striker holder. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $300 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates). If the F Series campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the F Series survival knife project play the promotional video below.

“The Reiff Knives F Series is a line of tough, hard use outdoor tools made from premium, CPM 3V high alloy steel. The Reiff Knives F Series are designed to handle any task that the wilderness can throw at you. They are available to order in two flagship models, the F4 Bushcraft with a 4″ blade and the F6 Leuku with a 6” blade. “

“We are building a limited, first production run of individually numbered knives with the goal of making premium, American-made outdoor knives readily available to anyone looking for high-quality production knife options. The blades are constructed from American-made super steel, CPM 3V high alloy tool steel. This carbon steel was specially formulated to resist breaking and chipping during hard use.

CPM 3V is tougher, more corrosion resistant and more wear resistant than traditional carbon steels like O1, 1095, D2 and A2. That means your knife is more durable, more stain resistant and stays sharper longer in the field. You’ll have these for a very long time. That’s why they’re guaranteed for life. Drop Point Blade – The drop point blade shape is strong and versatile. The sturdy, spear shaped point of the drop point blade makes these them effective for piercing cuts and fine detail work.”

