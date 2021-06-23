Deals: Hushed Private Phone Line Lifetime Subscription, save 86%

We have an amazing deal on the Hushed Private Phone Line Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Hushed Private Phone Line Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $19.99, it normally costs $150.

Keep your real phone number hidden while making calls and sending texts for work, dating, Craigslist sales, and more thanks to Hushed. You’ll use their simple and secure app to easily make calls on your second number (you’ll even choose the area code) without committing to another long, expensive phone contract. Customize your voicemail and use Wi-Fi or data to talk without expensive service charges. It’s true communication anonymity delivered. Use included plan towards a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year

Make calls & send texts from a private phone number without monthly fees

Choose from 100s of area codes across the US & Canada

Manage your communication from a single app

Access one-lifetime number per account

Customize your voicemail

Set up call forwarding settings

Utilize Wi-Fi or data while you chat so you don’t incur service charges

Important Details Credit: 6,000 SMS/ 1,000 mins per year

1 phone line

Length of access: lifetime

License deadline: redeem code within 6 months of purchase

After 12 months, license is renewed automatically

Use at least once every 6 months in order to keep your unlimited number

Add more minutes or SMS credits to your account at any time

All US/Canada Hushed numbers can make or receive calls & SMS with any other phone numbers from US or Canada (international calling/texting to other countries is not supported with this plan)

One offer allowed to claim per Hushed account (with ability to purchase as many additional numbers as you want – over 60+ country codes available!)

Hushed numbers are not guaranteed to work with 3rd party verification services and cannot be used for 911 emergency calls

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Hushed Private Phone Line Lifetime Subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

