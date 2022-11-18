The team at Grim SERE have created a unique set of escape, invasion and survival cards in the form of a set of metal credit card sized multitools that can be used for a wide variety of different applications from not picking to cutting. The Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape cards provide a complete set of bypass tools that can easily fit in your wallet and always be available when you need them most.

For more detail on all the cards and their functionality, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign by following the link below. Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $16 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

“These are the Grim Workshop SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) Cards, part of our ever-expanding line of reusable credit card sized tool kits we call Survival Cards (what’s a survival card?) These fantastically small tool kits take up virtually no space yet contain incredibly valuable tools for everyday use, first aid, survival gear, and more. “

If the Grim SERE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Grim SERE escape & evasion survival cards project check out the promotional video below.

Grim SERE Survival cards

“These newest Urban Survival Cards give you the peace of mind to know you are prepared for everyday emergencies in urban environments, like accidental lockouts and forgotten keys to less common emergencies like kidnappings, home invasions, or hostage events. But what good do all the tools in the world do you if they aren’t where you need them to be? Grim’s SERE cards contain everything from a lock picking tool kit, to a door/gate bypass tool, and even an emergency escape and evasion kit for unlawful detainment, all designed to be conveniently carried in your wallet, or a small mint tin sized container.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the escape & evasion survival cards, jump over to the official Grim SERE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





