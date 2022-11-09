Surfshark Antivirus review, much more than an Antivirus tool

Surfshark is well known as one of the top VPN providers out there, Surfshark also offers a range of other excellent tools including the Surfshark Antivirus.

In this review we will be testing out the Surfshakr Antivirus on the Mac, it is also available on Windows PC and Google’s Android devices. All three versions come with the same range of features.

The great news about the Surfshark Antivirus is that it also comes with other tools from Surfshark, this includes their VPN, Surfshark Alert, and Surfshark Search. The Surfshark Antivirus and other tools do not collect any of your personal data, so they are one of the safest options available to protect your privacy.

What is Surfshark Antivirus?

Surfshark Antivirus is designed to be a lightweight antivirus solution, it comes with all of the features you would want from an antivirus, without much of the bloatware of some of the antivirus offerings available.

The software is a fully-featured antivirus that is designed to protect your Mac, PC, or android device from malware and other advanced threats. You get everything you need to keep your device secure, including real-time scanning, cloud protection, and more and it is part of the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI).

What features does Surfshark Antivirus have?

Surshark Antivirus comes with everything you need to keep your Android smartphone or tablet, PC, or Mac safe and secure. There is a range of built-in tools that you can use to keep your device virus-free, there is also real-time protection, and more.

The software was very easy to install on a Mac and was also very easy to set up, it was up and running within a few minutes and performing its first virus scan.

How do you install Surfshark Antivirus on your device

The software is very easy to install on your device, as I mentioned above we tested out the Mac version of Software Antivirus.

You will need to download the software to your device, you can download the software here, once you have downloaded it, you will need to open the file on your Mac and follow the on-screen instructions. Depending on how your Mac is set up you may need to change permissions when installing the software.

The software can also be downloaded and installed on your Windows PC and on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Surfshark User Interface

The Surfshark user interface is light and user-friendly, exactly what you would want from an antivirus tool, Everything is easy to understand and easy to set up on your device, and there is also a really useful help section that answers everything you need to know about setting up and using this antivirus tool.

As we can see from the photos, everything is set out to make it one of the most user-friendly antivirus tools available today. It comes with a clean UI that makes the antivirus software easy to use.

How to scan with Surfshark antivirus

Once it is set up you can choose to either run a Smart Scan or a Full Scan, the Smart Scan is designed to scan your device for any potential viruses. This is something that you can use regularly to make sure your device is protected.

Surfshark Antivirus comes with a handy schedule tool, which allows you to set up regular scans on your device to make sure it remains protected. This is a great feature that can be used along with real-time protection.

When we tested the Antivirus out, we set it up to perform quick scans daily and a full scan once a week. This will allow you to quickly scan your device every day for any potential threats and then perform a full scan once a week.

The scheduling tool is flexible so you can set up how often you would like the Surfshark Antivirus to scan your device. You choose specific days to run a scan and also specific times and you schedule two different scans.

This means you can easily set up a daily scan using the Quick Scan and a Weekly Scan with the Full Scan tool, of course, you choose whatever scans you would like for the scheduled scans.

There is also a file scan tool that lets you quickly and easily scan individual files and also folders, you can do this by choosing the file from a list or dragging and dropping them into the Surfshark Antivirus. I found this tool particularly useful, as I receive a lot of files and documents that need to be scanned before they are opened.

What other tools are included with the Surfshark Antivirus

Surfshark VPN

As well as the Antivirus, you also get access to the Surfshark VPN, which is one of the most comprehensive VPN tools that you can buy today.

The VPN is designed to protect your online activity and it comes with a range of features that will protect you and your online identity.

You can easily change your IP, hide your location, block adverts and malware and ensure that you are safe when you are using unsecured networks like public WiFi.

The Surfshark VPN is a great tool to allow you to bypass any travel restrictions, for example, if you want to use the US version of a streaming service like Netflix if you are traveling in another country, this can easily be done.

Surfshark Search

Another great tool that comes with the Surfshark Antivirus is the Surfshark Search feature, which allows you to search the web privately without any tracking.

If you want to keep your personal data private and ensure that you are not being tracked by advertising companies when searching online this is a great tool. When the web results are revealed, you will not see any adverts

Surfshark Alert

Another tool that is included with the Antivirus is the Surfshark Alert tool. This is another great tool that is designed to protect you online.

Surfshark Alert is designed to let you know if any of your data has been leaked or compromised online, it can monitor your email accounts, your credit cards, and IDs, and also check your passwords to see if they have been breached.

How much does the Surfshark Antivirus cost

The Surfshark Antivirus is available with a Black Friday deal for just $1.99 a month when you buy a 12-month subscription. You can find out more details about this great Black Friday deal over at Surfshark. Sufshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Conclusion

On its own, the Surfshark Antivirus is a great antivirus tool, the lightweight interface and user-friendly features make it easy and quick to use. It comes with a range of great features that will keep your device safe from malware and viruses.

When you are looking for an antivirus solution for your device, then we would recommend that you consider the Surfshark Antivirus.

Add in the other tools that come with the software and that makes it a no brainer, the fact that you also get the Surfshark VPN included, plus the Surshark Alert and Surshark Search, set it apart from any other antivirus product available today. If you are looking for antivirus software for your PC, Mac, or Android device, then this is definitely one you should consider.

You can find out more details about the Surfshark Antivirus over at Surfshark at the link below, and don’t forget about the amazing Black Friday Deal which is available for just $1.99 a month when you buy a 12-month subscription.

Source Surfshark



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

