New Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch from $1,000

Microsoft has today introduced its new Surface Laptop 4 laptop equipped with a choice between 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5″ or 15″ and available in Alcantara or metal finishes and the laptop comes with a built-in HD front-facing camera. “Now up to 70% faster than before with significantly longer battery life and up to 19 hours of battery life on 13.5” AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor. Stand out on HD video calls, capture ideas on the PixelSense touchscreen, and enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos audio.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop battery life comparisons : (** Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.)

– 13.5” AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor – up to 19 hours,

– 15” AMD Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition processor – up to 17.5 hours,

– 13.5” Intel Core i5 – up to 17 hours,

– 15” Intel Core i7 – up to 16.5 hours.

“Do it all with sleek design, speed, and exceptionally long battery life on Surface Laptop 4. Open effortlessly with one finger, get in the flow in seconds, and do your best work on the brilliant PixelSense™ touchscreen. Connect over the built-in HD camera and Studio Mics, and surround yourself with immersive Dolby Atmos® audio. Personalize with a choice of two great processors, two sizes and keyboard finishes, plus four rich colors, including new Ice Blue. Get organized, caught up, and creative with Microsoft 365, then unwind with a favorite show or game, all on Surface Laptop 4.”

For full specifications, pricing and availability on the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 jump over to the official Microsoft store by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

