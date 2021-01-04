Sunrise Yellow ZTE Axon 20 5G pre-orders start January 7th

ZTE are launching a new Sunrise Yellow version of their ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone on the 7th of January.

The handset will launch globally and it will retail for £419 in the UK, $449 in the USA and €449 in Europe.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device features a Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a raneg of cameras.

On the front of the device there is an under the display 32 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a two megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 4220 mAh battery and fast charging.

You can find out more information about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone over at ZTE at the link below.

Source ZTE

