Striso board MIDI controller and expressive instrument

Musicians and music makers looking for a MIDI controller that can also be used as an expressive instrument may be interested in the unique Striso board, created by a team based in Nijmegen in the Netherlands. “Play Striso, feel connected to music you make”. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique musical instrument and combination MIDI controller that offers an innovative note to layout that can also help you understand music theory say it’s creators.

“The Striso board is an expressive instrument which combines multidimensionally sensitive buttons with an innovative note layout that helps understand the structures in music. The buttons capture each subtle finger movement, which allows for levels of musical expression previously only known to acoustic instruments. Additionally, accents and sound effects can be added by shaking and moving the Striso. Altogether this will help you take musical expression to the next dimension.”

“The sensitivity of the Striso board allows for an impressive variety of sounds, even from a single button. The tone responds to finger pressure, and subtle left-right and back-forth movement as variations in loudness, pitch and timbre. The buttons of the Striso are carefully designed and have a unique feel. The horizontal ridge helps you keep orientation to play in tune, while their flexibility gives you exactly the right amount of haptic feedback. Another dimension of sound opens when you tilt, rotate or shake the instrument as a whole, as this gives a different variety of sound effects.”

Source : Kickstarter

