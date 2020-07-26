TrosssMolly portable abdominal wheel strengthens your core for $49

Athletes, fitness enthusiasts or those looking to gain more abdominal strength, may be interested in a new portable abdominal wheel aptly named the TrosssMolly. Launched via Kickstarter the campaigners already raised over five times its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $49 offering a 45% saving off the recommended retail price of $89. Free worldwide shipping is included with each pledge and shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during September 2020

“3S TrosssMolly Rotatable Abdominal Wheel is a workout equipment that is safe, easy to store, and rotatable. This compact and fat-burning-exercise equipment is convenient and allows you to bring it everywhere with you. You can work out from the comfort of your home, in the gym, or at your workplace. This versatile exercise equipment would keep you lean, active, and healthy.”

“By using 3S TrosssMolly Rotatable Abdominal Wheel, you will achieve your body goals easily. Get a full workout throughout the entire body by focusing on individual muscle groups. Getting the bikini body you want is possible with 3S TrosssMolly abdominal wheel. By using it, you will build a strong and lean physique. Working out with the abdominal wheel will make you feel better and more energized too. Unlike most abdominal wheel in the market, this one allows you to save 50% more space. The mini Trosssmolly abdominal wheel doesn’t take a lot of space in the room, you can easily store it in your cupboard, at the corner of your living room, or under your desk.”

Source : Kickstarter

