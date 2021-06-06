De Light portable and versatile streaming light set

If you are searching for a portable streaming light system you may be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for De Light. Offering a portable lighting system complete with smart phone Mount allowing you to illuminate your streaming videos in a professional way whenever you may be capable of accepting different cameras enabling you to quickly create different angles adding creativity to your videos, the De Light lighting system has been designed to provide professional grade studio lighting straight out-of-the-box.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $75 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the De Light campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the De Light streaming light project checkout the promotional video below.

“De Light is the first all-in-one, easy-to-operate and space-saving streaming light and stand designed to fit in a small portable box that allows you to unplug, fold and shine. Itâ€™s got everything you need to have that flawless, hassle-free and flexible illumination to evolve your content and step up your game. No longer are you chained to the heavy load or the power socket, you can use it on the desktop, on the floor, or better yet, on the go, to vlog your way through every adventure.”

“De Light magically conjures up one beauty light, two poles and phone mounts from a compact box which doubles as a freestanding base with modest footprint. It is super easy to set up and reposition. It keeps your desk or floor slick and tidy for effortless streaming.

It typically takes multiple lights that require a lot of space and installation in order to get better livestreaming effect. De Light does a great job with a footprint small enough to fit on any surface. It a must-have light setup for YouTubers, Instagrammers, all your selfies, livestreams and TikTok videos.”

Source : Kickstarter

