Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin demo now available before launch

If you would like to try out the new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin game launching later this week on March 18th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You will be pleased to know that a demo of the action role-playing game is now available to download on the PlayStation. Allowing you to enjoy single player or co-operative play with an additional two friends.

The game offers Final Fantasy gamers an alternate universe retelling of Square Enix’s original Final Fantasy on the NES, the storyline follows a set of characters brought into a fantasy world to face the malevolent Chaos. Daisuke Inoue Director at Square Enix and Nobumichi Kumabe Director at Koei Tecmo Games have taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new demo that is now available to download and play on the PlayStation platform.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

If you haven’t got time to download and play through the demo yourself check out the video below kindly uploaded to YouTube via theJOSHfeed channel.

” For those who are too excited to wait, we’re pleased to announce that a free demo is available for download right now. Your save data will carry over to the full game once it’s out, but even better, this demo supports three-player co-op, so there’s no reason why you and two friends shouldn’t get a head start on the action-packed battles to come.

Kumabe-san: In SOPFFO, the host player will control Jack, and the guest players will control the two companion NPCs which the host selected ahead of time (between Ash, Jed, Neon, and Sophia). Jobs and equipment will not be restricted by character for your companions during multiplayer, allowing you and your friends to freely determine your ideal party composition. To make multiplayer enjoyable for everyone involved, mission progress will carry over for all players. Furthermore, the MP from performing Soul Burst on enemies, gear dropped by enemies and experience points earned will all carry over to each individual player, ensuring once the multiplayer session is over, everyone leaves feeling rewarded for their efforts.”

“Inoue-san: Our in-world explanation for the multiplayer system is that your friends are sort of like Garland’s thoughts from a parallel world who are coming to save Jack in the host player’s world. Teamwork is a big theme for SOPFFO, so even with more utilitarian systems like multiplayer, we were keen to have a lore-based approach, too. From the very start of development, we knew we wanted to include multiplayer in the game. I had experience working on past games that also incorporated multiplayer, so from the get-go I was motivated to create something that would be enjoyable to play with friends.

Early on, though, we did consider the idea of a four-player co-op since we see a party of four in the original Final Fantasy, and it’s fun to romp about in multiplayer, but we found that the space could also get too chaotic when there are too many players. We also considered a two-player co-op at one point, but felt that players would sense a high risk towards participation since the responsibility of failing a mission will unilaterally fall on the guest when participating, so ultimately, we decided three players would be best.”

Source : PlayStation

