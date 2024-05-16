SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset

SteelSeries has announced the launch of its Arctis Nova 5 series gaming headsets. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of gamers across various platforms. The Arctis Nova 5 features Neodymium Magnetic Drivers, carefully crafted from rare-earth metals to deliver an unparalleled audio experience. These drivers are engineered to produce crystal-clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep, immersive bass, ensuring that gamers can hear every detail of their virtual worlds with exceptional clarity and precision. Whether you’re engaging in intense firefights in first-person shooters like Fortnite or Apex Legends, or exploring vast open worlds in role-playing games, the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets provide an audio experience that truly immerses you in the action.

Key Takeaways The Nova 5 Companion App – Introducing a revolutionary app that features 100+ game-specific audio presets that have been meticulously crafted and custom-tailored to each game by audio engineers, esports Pros, and game developers. Gamers can change their audio presets on the fly in real-time and without leaving the game, providing a distinct competitive advantage. Hear what others don’t with precisely honed audio profiles for top games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Minecraft, and more.

Neodymium Magnetic Drivers – Gamers can hear everything with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal-clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. The custom-designed Neodymium Magnetic Drivers are crafted from a rare-earth metal to ensure the perfect audio experience, whatever game or track they are playing.

Quick-Switch Wireless – Easily take calls while gaming, switching from high-speed 2.4 GHz to Bluetooth 5.3 with a tap of a button. Mobile connections remain on standby when players are back in the action, so they can receive calls. Keep Fortnite EQs on the 2.4 GHz bandwidth without affecting specific media profiles for Bluetooth audio.

Cross-Platform Gaming – A compact USB-C dongle allows gamers to easily swap between all systems, supporting Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, as well as phones and tablets that support USB-C.

ClearCast 2.X Mic- 2X the bandwidth, 2X the clarity. SteelSeries’ ClearCast microphone features a new high-bandwidth chipset supporting 32KHz/16Bit audio to keep comms crystal clean and clear. Gamers can supercharge vocals even further with Sonar AI-Powered Noise Cancellation on PC for the ultimate two-way noise reduction on comms. A unique design seamlessly blends the mic into the earcup when fully retracted for on-the-go.

60+ Hours of Wireless Gaming – A 60-hour battery life equates to a full charge lasting 8 hours each day for 7 days in a row. A USB-C fast charging delivers another 6 hours of charge in only 15 minutes.

Sonar Audio Software Suite – the first pro-grade parametric EQ designed for gamers. Specifically designed to turbocharge any headset for gaming and provide a limitless ability to control sound across games, team chat, and the microphone, Sonar allows gamers to adjust every individual frequency and hear the sounds that matter the most.

Customizable Audio Profiles

To further enhance the gaming audio experience, SteelSeries has developed the Nova 5 Companion App, a powerful tool that allows gamers to fine-tune their audio settings to their specific preferences. With over 100 game-specific audio presets available, the app enables users to switch between different audio profiles seamlessly, without the need to exit their game. This feature proves particularly useful for competitive gamers who require quick adjustments to their audio settings based on the game they are playing or the specific situation they find themselves in.

Connectivity Options

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 series headsets offer a range of connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of gaming platforms. Equipped with Quick Switch Wireless technology, the headsets support both high-speed 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.3 connections, allowing gamers to seamlessly switch between devices without the hassle of reconnecting. Additionally, the included USB-C dongle enables cross-platform gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, phones, and tablets, making the Arctis Nova 5 series a versatile choice for gamers with multiple devices.

Crystal-Clear Communication with ClearCast 2.X Mic

Effective communication is crucial in multiplayer gaming, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 series headsets excel in this aspect as well. The ClearCast 2.X Mic delivers exceptional voice clarity, capturing audio at 32KHz/16Bit resolution. Moreover, the mic features Sonar AI-Powered Noise Cancellation, which intelligently filters out background noise, ensuring that your voice comes through loud and clear to your teammates, even in the most chaotic gaming environments.

Extended Battery Life & Fast Charging

With the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 series headsets, gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about battery life. Boasting an impressive 60+ hours of wireless gaming on a single charge, these headsets are designed to keep you in the game for longer. When the battery does run low, the USB-C fast charging feature ensures that you can quickly top up the headset and get back to your gaming adventures in no time.

Pricing and Worldwide Availability

Despite its impressive array of features and technologies, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 series headsets are priced competitively, making them an attractive option for gamers seeking premium audio quality without breaking the bank. With a price point of $129.99 in North America, €139.99 in EMEA, and $139.99 in APAC, the Arctis Nova 5 series offers exceptional value for money. The headsets are available for purchase directly from SteelSeries and through select retailers worldwide, ensuring easy access for gamers across the globe.

SteelSeries Sonar Audio Suite

To further complement the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets, SteelSeries offers the Sonar Audio Suite as a free download. This powerful software package provides users with even more customization options, allowing them to fine-tune their audio settings to their exact preferences. With the Sonar Audio Suite, gamers can create custom EQ profiles, adjust surround sound settings, and even optimize their microphone performance, ensuring that they have complete control over their audio experience.



