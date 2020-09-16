SteelSeries Arctis 9 wireless gaming headset now available for $200

The new SteelSeries Arctis 9 dual wireless gaming headset combines high performance 2.4 GHz wireless for gaming audio on PC and PlayStation, with the convenience of simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for everything else. Enabling owners to Go wireless on any Bluetooth-enabled device, using both wireless types at the same time, “so you can easily take calls, listen to music, or VoIP chat while gaming or on the go” says SteelSeries.

“With a Discord-certified mic, signature Arctis sound, and a 20+ hour battery life, on-ear controls, and more, the Arctis 9 is the premier gaming headset for PC and PlayStation (including next-gen). Dial in your perfect balance of game and chat audio using on-ear headphone controls on the fly without pausing your game. The signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes both subtle and critical in-game sounds, allowing you to hear every detail for an audio advantage. An optimized battery provides up to 20+ hours of nonstop wireless usage, so you can game all day and night on a single charge.”

Features of the SteelSeries Arctis 9 gaming headset include :

– Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStation

– Simultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gaming

– Discord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural sounding clarity

– Signature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage

– 20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usage

Source : SteelSeries

